BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $40,887,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

