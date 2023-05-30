Boxwood Ventures Inc. Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Copart makes up 1.4% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Copart by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 863,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,554,000 after buying an additional 406,650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 54,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

CPRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. 398,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,132. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

