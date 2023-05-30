Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 3,550,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,080,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

