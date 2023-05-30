Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 379. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.
About Brenntag
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.