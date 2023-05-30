Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,488.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 379. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

