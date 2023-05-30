Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $128.75. 645,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.