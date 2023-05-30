Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 352,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

