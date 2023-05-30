Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

COP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.13. 801,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

