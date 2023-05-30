Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 576,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

