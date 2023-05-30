Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

BHF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,229. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.