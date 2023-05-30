Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $850.00. The stock traded as high as $921.78 and last traded at $880.20, with a volume of 3352706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $812.73.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 7.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $643.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

