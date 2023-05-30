Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 514.33

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526 ($6.50).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.75) to GBX 532 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.74) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.74) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.43) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aviva Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:AV opened at GBX 401.30 ($4.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.31. The company has a market capitalization of £11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.70 ($5.85).

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Aviva

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,157.89%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,741.70). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.14), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,657,260.31). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,741.70). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

