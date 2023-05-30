Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $37.89

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.