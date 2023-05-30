Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $12.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

