Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $338.33

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 285 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 375 ($4.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 355 ($4.39) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.7883 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

