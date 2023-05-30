Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.