Brokerages Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 216,272 shares of company stock worth $1,003,008. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

