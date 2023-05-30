Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $208.56

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

