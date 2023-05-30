Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,360. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 160.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,268,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after buying an additional 2,013,890 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.