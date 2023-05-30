Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.82) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.16) to GBX 3,375 ($41.71) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.98) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.52).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,164 ($39.10). 137,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,914. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,020.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bunzl Company Profile

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.90), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($481,405.78). In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.10), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($182,115.89). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.90), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($481,405.78). In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.