Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.



