Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
