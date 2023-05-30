C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.30

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 27358717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in C3.ai by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

