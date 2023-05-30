CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

CACI stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.70 and its 200 day moving average is $299.71. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $319.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

