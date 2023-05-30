Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Holdings Lifted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Canada Goose worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,098 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 620,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 127,115 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 964,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 852,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

