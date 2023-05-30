Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$71.10. The stock has a market cap of C$52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

