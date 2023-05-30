Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.20% of New York Times worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

New York Times Stock Up 0.2 %

New York Times stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

