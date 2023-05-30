Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Dillard’s worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NYSE DDS opened at $289.00 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

