Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $9.21 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.