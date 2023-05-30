Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60 on July 10th

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGT stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($57.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,710.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,841.72. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,190 ($64.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,605.02 and a beta of 0.22.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

