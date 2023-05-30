Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60 on July 10th

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CGT stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($57.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,710.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,841.72. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,190 ($64.14). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,605.02 and a beta of 0.22.
About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
