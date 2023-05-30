Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 1.2 %

CPRI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 2,783,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,705. Capri has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.