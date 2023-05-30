Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,753,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 1,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,315. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

About Cardinal Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.