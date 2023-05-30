Carmignac Gestion Buys New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 96,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,561. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

