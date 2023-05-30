Carmignac Gestion Has $1.65 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. 74,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

