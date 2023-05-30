Carmignac Gestion Invests $168,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.08. 6,878,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,443,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

