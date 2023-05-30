Carmignac Gestion Purchases 2,503 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 142,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

