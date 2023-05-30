Carmignac Gestion Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after buying an additional 444,899 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 422,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,453 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 122,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

