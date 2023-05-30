Carmignac Gestion Sells 689 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in General Mills were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Mills by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

