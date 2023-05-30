Casper Price Tops $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Casper has a total market cap of $546.41 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,750,343,730 coins and its circulating supply is 11,066,960,961 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,749,328,455 with 11,066,004,733 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04953587 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,643,223.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.