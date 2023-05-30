Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also

