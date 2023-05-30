CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.56

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 112733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

CBS Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

CBS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.