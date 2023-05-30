CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.35 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,719.32 or 0.99996261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

