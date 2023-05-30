Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

