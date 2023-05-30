Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE CEE traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,647.47. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

