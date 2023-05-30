CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

