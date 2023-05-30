Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $118.15 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00023792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

