ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

