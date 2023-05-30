Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 106,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 124,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.