Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. 1,076,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

