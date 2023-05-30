Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $160,006.56 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHE stock traded down $14.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.71. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

