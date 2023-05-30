China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 30,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

