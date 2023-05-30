Choreo LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of DE stock traded down $10.33 on Tuesday, hitting $346.88. 874,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day moving average of $408.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

